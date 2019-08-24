A turnout of 27 teams comprised the field Aug. 11 at Pioneers Golf Course. All who waited out a short rain delay were rewarded with some great barbecue from Phat Jack's.
Teams were pre-flighted based on handicap. Here are the winners:
1st Flight: Dennis Luft and Steve Miller (65), Rick Owens and John Eshleman (66), Kent Evans and Larry Moore (67), Mike Miller and Dillon Ehmen (67).
2nd Flight: Mark Dunham and Terry Smith (63), Vance Coatman and Jack Crandall (63), Ron Svehla and Pete Rodriguez (64), Mike Halverson and Joe Oliver (64).
3rd Flight: Jerry Petersen and Randy Haas (60), Steve Owen and Mike Stoner (63), John Gotchall and Bob Gossard (64), Jerry Edmunds and Darrel Schmidt (65).
Next up is the Miller Lite Open on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Holmes Golf Course. THIS IS AN OPEN EVENT FOR ALL GOLFERS. Green fees, range balls, cart and meal afterward are all included in the $70 entry fee. Limited to the first 30 teams. Register at lmgagolf.org.