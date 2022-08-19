Quilts highlight seasons, holidays at Aldrich House

To every room there is a season – and now the public is invited to see the seasons on display at the Bess Streeter Aldrich House in Elmwood east of Lincoln.

The “Stitch in Time” exhibit is a signature event recognizing the centennial of the 13-room house, said Kurk Shrader, Aldrich House director.

“Mrs. Aldrich wrote of quilts and valued the historical significance of quilts,” Shrader said of the beloved and prolific Nebraska author. “Like Mrs. Aldrich, quilts tell stories and connect previous generations to ours.” Aldrich authored 160 short stories and nine historical fiction novels, such as “The Lantern in Her Hand.”

Organizing more than 110 quilts and wall hangings is Billie Lefholtz of Lincoln, a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Piecemakers quilting group.

Quilting is fabric art that appeals to people in many different ways and is enjoyed by amateurs as well as experts, Lefholtz said. The quilts on exhibit come from 25 individuals, as well as from thrift shops and as far away as Hawaii.

Lefholtz learned about quilting by spending time with her grandmother’s quilting group, and as a child was tasked with threading needles.

To plan the display, Lefholtz collected about 50 quilts from UNL Piecemaker members, arranging them by color, season or holiday in chairs in her dining room. Then, with an idea of where to begin, she and others added in the remaining quilts from local enthusiasts at the Aldrich House. Lefholtz noted the house is secure, safe and climate-controlled, so the quilts are well cared for.

Aldrich designed the 3,400-square-foot prairie mansion style house, where she did most of her writing. It was completed in 1922 at a cost of $7,000.

Quilts have a long affiliation with the Aldrich House. In the 1980s and 1990s, Shrader said the Aldrich Foundation coordinated Aldrich Remembrance Days, creating a quilt a year based on one of Aldrich’s books. Many of those quilts will be incorporated into the current quilt show.

The exhibit is on display through October. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Additional hours include the first two weekends in November or by appointment.

Funding for programming at the Aldrich House is provided by Humanities Nebraska and the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, contact Shrader at 402-867-4233, and see www.facebook.com/BessStreeterAldrichHouseMuseum and www.bessstreeteraldrich.org/.