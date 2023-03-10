The 13th annual National Quilting Day event at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln is set for Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This community event includes free museum admission and demonstrations, special lectures and displays, as well as access to current exhibitions. Free parking is available in all University parking lots north of the International Quilt Museum, at 33rd and Holdrege streets, and across 33rd Street at Hardin Hall (including restricted lots).

Lunch will be available for those who want to spend the entire day at the museum.

This year’s family-friendly event features:

• Quilts celebrating Lincoln Quilters Guild’s 50th anniversary;

• Learn to Quilt, for all ages;

• Make and take projects for entire family;

• Discover Nebraska: Community outreach project;

• Handwork demonstrations and display: Sit and stitch!

• Collection Care in Action: Conservation workroom;

• Quilt Exhibitions in the IQM galleries: "Water Featured." Includes the John M. Walsh III Collection, Uncovering Black History: Quilts From the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi, Paula Nadelstern’s amazing kaleidoscopic quilts and more.

Lectures will be offered

Join in for an identical morning or afternoon session:

9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: "Colorful Creations with a Needle," Lynette Koelzer;

10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.: "Water Featured Exhibition," Carolyn Ducey; and

11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.: "Finding Your Inspiration in Quilting," Nancy Goff.

What's new in the quilting industry? AccuQuilt, Aurifil and Handi Quilter, as well as local shops. Bernina Sewing Center, Cosmic Cow, Nebraska Quilt Company and Millard Sewing Center will have all the latest machines and products for you to see.

See updates and additional details on these websites:

• International Quilt Study Center & Museum: internationalquiltmuseum.org

• Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild: lincolnmqg.blogspot.com

• Lincoln Quilters Guild: lincolnquiltersguild.org

• Nebraska State Quilt Guild: nsqg.org