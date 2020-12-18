 Skip to main content
Quilters’ generosity benefits Tabitha Meals on Wheels recipients
Group with quilted placemats for MOW

(From left) Sheila Green, project coordinator and member of the Lincoln Quilters Guild and Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild; Jerry Lee Jensen, Lincoln Quilters Guild member; Michaela Young, Tabitha Foundation executive director; and Jovonn McEntarffer, Tabitha Meals on Wheels coordinator.

 COURTESY PHOTO

In the fall of 2019, Lincoln Quilters Guild members offered to make quilted placemats for Tabitha Meals on Wheels recipients.

The project was spearheaded by Guild members Jerry Lee Jensen, Caroline Forstrom, Janiece Goin, Lisa Burham and Julie Albrecht.

Guild members have been hard at work for a year, creating patchwork and quilting the placemats. In all, 560 placemats were made and donated. Due to the pandemic and need for face masks, Lincoln Covid Sewists made and donated 500 cloth face masks to be gifted with the placemats.

Lincoln Quilters Guild, founded in 1973, is an organization of 200 members “dedicated to promoting and preserving the art of quilting.” For more information, see www.lincolnquiltersguild.org. Guild members currently meet via Zoom and look forward to resuming in-person meetings once the pandemic is over.

Lincoln Covid Sewists is a group of over 120 sewists who are friends from the community, Lincoln Quilters Guild and/or Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild members. Lincoln Covid Sewists have now made and donated over 27,000 cloth face masks, 500 surgical scrub caps, 269 hospital gowns and 12 pairs of surgical shoe covers to protect our community from COVID-19. Over 60 local organizations, mainly nonprofits, have been the recipients.

