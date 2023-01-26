Q&A with an inspiring woman: Jen Landis

Founder and Creative Director of Pincurl Girls and the Art Gang, and Assistant Professor of Practice in the School of Art, Art History and Design at UNL.

Civic involvement and education:

• Author of “Skip the Bad Songs.”

• GIRLBRAVE Podcast Host.

• Faculty sponsor of the student AIGA, American Institute of Graphic Arts.

• Marketing Committee for BraveBe, Child Advocacy Center.

• American Advertising Federation of Nebraska, Advisory Council member.

• BFA and MFA from the School of Art, Art History and Design at UNL.

Who has inspired you?

My mom is my biggest inspiration. She has always been driven, and I feel I got my drive from watching her. I am also incredibly inspired by the girls in my Art Gang. They are unafraid and create such imaginative art!

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I am a huge Law of Attraction fan. Right now, I am listening to the Magic of Manifesting by Ryuu Shinohars. I put in my AirPods before bed and listen as I fall asleep.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Believe in yourself! It’s so important for everyone, but especially young women. When girls learn to believe in their own abilities and worth, it builds self-confidence and gives them the courage to take more chances. I interview girls on my GIRLBRAVE podcast about experiences where they need to find courage and believe in themselves, such as trying out for the boys’ football team, speaking in front of the United Nations about climate change and maintaining positivity despite a mother's passing due to cancer. These stories are powerful and can inspire other girls to believe that they, too, can believe in themselves and go for their dreams.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Mentoring and helping others succeed is a resource we can all give to our community. By mentoring, we show someone that we believe in their potential and want to invest our time and energy to help them reach their goals. By becoming a mentor, you not only help others succeed; you also invest in your own personal and professional growth.

What does leadership mean to you?

Impactful leadership means being vulnerable – allowing yourself to be open and honest about your own experiences and challenges, and using those experiences to connect with and support others. Leadership also involves a strong sense of purpose and dedication to mentoring, and the willingness to put in the time and effort to make a positive impact.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

I think this quote is amazing because it reminds me about how important positive thinking is: “Practice scenarios that feel good, and never mind reality. Reality is only a brief moment in time that you keep repeating.” – Abraham Hicks

How would you describe a great day?

Waking up at 5:30 a.m. and kissing on my dog, Parker. Once I let her out, I love drinking instant black coffee and eating a chocolate and peanut butter Zone nutrition bar. Before my family wakes up, I use that quiet time to work on my book, “Skip the Bad Songs,” a collection of activities and advice for teens looking to boost their self-esteem. I usually teach at UNL until 3 p.m. and go pick up my kids from school. Because I hate figuring out what to make for dinner, a great day is when Grand Dave calls us to take us out to dinner! At night, I would sit in front of the fire and watch a reality contestant show like “Making the Cut.” Around 10 p.m., I preheat my bed with a heating pad because it's so wonderful during winter.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

I am not sure if anyone gave me this advice or if I gave it to myself, but I love to say, ”Jen, it’s OK to change your mind.” Basically what that means is to not worry what others think about your decisions; make choices by what feels right to you.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

I’ve struggled with feeling guilty when leaving amazing jobs to try something new. I felt that way when I left Swanson Russell to be a creative director at KidGlov, and when I left KidGlov to teach at UNL. Both those moves were scary because I was putting myself outside my comfort zone and didn’t know how it would turn out. Thankfully, each job has been fulfilling and I enjoy the challenge of having new adventures.