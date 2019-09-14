The Star City Optimist Youth Foundation, consisting of Lincoln Optimist Clubs, will host four local Tri-Star Football Punt, Pass and Kick contests for boys and girls who are ages 6-15 as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Contestants will be judged on both distance and accuracy. They may participate in only one of these qualifiers:
Sunday, Sept. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. at Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. at Humann Elementary, 6401 Beaver Creek Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30-7 p.m. at Fredstrom Elementary, NW 10th and West Harvest Drive.
Contestants may register at the site for this free event. As per Nebraska School Activity Association rules, athletes participating in inter-school football competition during the fall are not eligible to compete in these local contests. The top four boy and girl scorers in each of the 10 age categories will earn awards and advance to Optimist State Competition at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Abel Stadium on Sunday Oct. 13.
For more information, contact Bob Grundman at 402-489-9171 or go to www.starcityoptimists.org.