The 18th annual Pumpkin Run, a mile fun run for youth runners, is set for Saturday on a new course at Pioneers Park.
More than 50 schools are expected to be represented in what is believed to be the largest youth-only cross country race in the nation.
Heats will be held every 20 minutes, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., and are divided by grade and school size. Each runner receives a shirt, medal, commemorative cup, post-race snack and gift certificates.
The entry fee is $15 and entries are accepted until race day. Those interested in running or donating can register or find more information at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com
The new course begins and ends near the “Smoke Signal” statue in the southwest area of Pioneers Park. Race organizers and park officials designed the new course to prevent overuse in other park areas and to provide a change of scenery for runners and spectators.
Last year, more than 2,700 kids participated, and 24 area schools earned awards for having at least 10% of their students participate. This year, officials are anticipating a turnout greater than 2013’s record 3,767 runners.
The Pumpkin Run is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, with assistance from Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and the Lincoln Track Club.