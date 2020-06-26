Pumpkin Run set for Oct. 17 in West Haymarket

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 19th annual Pumpkin Run, a one-mile fun run for youth runners, is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 in the West Haymarket, beginning and ending near the Cube in the Railyard. More than 50 schools are expected to be represented.

Heats will be held every 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. and are divided by grade and school size. Each runner receives a shirt, along with other gifts and goodies from sponsors. Several vendors will be on hand with games and giveaways as well.

The entry fee is $10 through July 31, $12 from Aug. 1 to Sept. 25, and $15 from Sept. 26 to Oct. 15. Those interested in running, donating or purchasing booth space at the Pumpkin Run can register or find more information at PumpkinRunLincoln.com.

Last year, more than 4,000 kids participated, shattering 2013’s record of 3,767 total runners. Twenty-four area schools earned awards for having at least 10% of their students participate.

The Pumpkin Run is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council with assistance from Lincoln Public Schools, the City of Lincoln and the Lincoln Track Club.