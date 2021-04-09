Pump Boys and Dinettes open Thursday at TADA

The musical Pump Boys and Dinettes will open on the main stage at The TADA Theater, 701 P St., on Thursday, April 15, and continue through Sunday, May 2. Curtain times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays and on Saturday, April 17.

The musical features a six-member cast that not only acts and sings the entire show, but plays all the instruments including guitars, piano, drums, bass, banjo, harmonica, accordion and even spoons.

The musical is set on Highway 57, somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna, where there stands a gas station. Across the blacktop is a roadside eatery called the Double Cupp Diner. After hours, the Pump Boys and Dinettes serve up tunes.

Pump Boys and Dinettes ran for 577 performances on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1982. It was the first Broadway hit written and performed by actor-musicians.

The cast includes Michael Tully, Bill Maltas, Dietrich Hitt, Cris Rook, Beth King and Stephen Cantarero. Pump Boys and Dinettes is directed by Robert Rook with musical direction by Michael Tully, choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design and painting by Dustin Witte, lighting design by Robert Rook and technical coordination by Bryan Watson.

Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $18. The TADA Theater also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for patrons. For details, contact the box office at 402-438-TADA (8232).

