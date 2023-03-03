Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) and the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council invite the public to an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St., to discuss the city’s Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source recommendation.

City staff and partners, including members of the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council, will be available to answer questions. The event will feature several educational stations regarding Lincoln Water System’s history, current water data, and information on the recommendation to develop a Missouri River wellfield and an underground pipeline to Lincoln.

Currently, Lincoln’s entire water supply comes from the Platte River wellfield. Projections and plans indicate that Lincoln has adequate water supply for the next 25 years. The Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source effort is to ensure Lincoln has sufficient water supply for future growth and prosperity. In addition, this effort will provide resiliency and redundancy for severe weather events.

The 27-member Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council includes water experts, community members and business leaders. The group spent nearly 40 hours over about nine months evaluating 14 alternatives to determine the most reliable solution for the City of Lincoln.

For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SecondWaterSource.