Public invited to comment on Wilderness Park plan

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to complete a survey regarding the Wilderness Park Master Plan at lincoln.ne.gov/WildernessPlan.

The survey will be available today through April 16 and focuses on park projects designed to improve the user experience. Comments may also be sent to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.

In addition to the survey, the webpage features an interactive map, project descriptions, master plan goals and background on the park. The proposed projects were developed over the past eight months using previous public input as well as contributions by the 11-member Wilderness Park Master Plan Working Group. Beginning today, March 27, project descriptions will be posted at all project sites within Wilderness Park.

After the public input period closes, the final draft of the prioritized project list will be sent to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for review. The board is scheduled to consider the plan at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the lower-level training rooms at Woods Parks Place, 3131 O St.

For more information about parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

