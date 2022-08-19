Public invited to comment on outdoor racket court facilities plan

The draft master plan for tennis and pickleball courts can be viewed at lincoln.ne.gov/racketplan . Residents may comment at the site, by email at parks@lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7847.

The master plan is the result of a public survey of 1,200 people and the advice of a working committee consisting of community representatives. The master plan reviews existing conditions, considers the level of service needed to serve the community, and makes recommendations for facility improvements and future additions. It will serve as a guide to the planning, design, construction and ongoing maintenance for these types of facilities and may be revised in the future to reflect changes in conditions, usage and available resources.