Public encouraged to take city golf survey

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to share recent golf experiences by taking the annual Lincoln City Golf Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is open through mid-July and is available at lincolncitygolf.org/survey.

Paper copies are available at the following locations:

• Ager Learning Center, 3761 Normal Blvd., 402-441-8963.

• Highlands Golf Course, 5501 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-6081.

• Holmes Golf Course, 3701 S. 70th St., 402-441-8960.

• Mahoney Golf Course, 7900 Adams St., 402-441-8969.

• Pioneers Golf Course, 3403 West Van Dorn St., 402-441-8966.

• Parks and Recreation Office, 3131 O St., Suite 300, 402-441-7847.

“This point-in-time survey gives our staff a better understanding of what golfers value the most at our courses,” said Lincoln City Golf Coordinator Wade Foreman. “The feedback we receive during peak golfing season helps Lincoln City Golf see where customer improvements can be made. Our goal is to improve the overall experience at all of our municipal golf courses.”

The city operates the nine-hole Ager Junior Golf Course and four 18-hole courses: Highlands, Holmes, Mahoney and Pioneers. For more information and to book a tee time, visit lincolncitygolf.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0