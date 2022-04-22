Project 317 to open ‘Women in Art’ show May 6

Project 317, a gallery at 317 S. 12th St., will open a new show featuring 11 local and international women artists on First Friday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m.

The “Women in Art” show includes works by Amber Roland, Renata Solimini, Lisa Wellnitz, Audrey Greve, Lori Thomas, Jamie Tate, Gladys Weidebein, Galina Keydan, Riita Kuivinen, Stephanie Caudy and Jessie Case. The exhibit is curated by Dean Settle of Metro Gallery and includes oils, acrylics, watercolors, collage and colored pencil.

“All of these artists represent human creativity,” says Settle. “Most have painted or drawn for all of their lives. These women have juggled work, children, college, their professions and their wellness. All have sold work in the community over the past three decades and have had an association with Metro Gallery for the past 10 years.”

Megan McCollister, principal of Project 317, says, “In May, for Project 317’s one-year anniversary, we chose to give women artists the spotlight. I believe it is important to appreciate women, hear their stories and learn about experiences beyond our own. Over this last year, having the ability to share my space with other people in the community has been humbling and rewarding.”

Project 317, a sister gallery to Metro Gallery, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in the Eric Hancock Agency, Project 317 exhibits another 50 artworks in addition to the May show. For questions, contact Megan McCollister at 402-853-1487. See an album of the “Women in Art” exhibit at facebook.com/MetroGalleryLincoln.

