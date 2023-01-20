Profile: Doug Ganz

When we met for the interview last August, he had just returned from a trip to Ireland. But while 15,000 of us were going TO Ireland for a Husker football game, Doug and Pam Ganz were just returning from a visit with their son Stephen who lives in Europe with his wife.

One of the things that impressed me about Lincoln and indeed, the entire state of Nebraska when I moved here years back, was how connected we are. Here I am nearly 44 years later, telling the story of Doug Ganz, and I’m amazed about how connections have shaped his life. He is vice president of Private Banking with Pinnacle Bank and a graduate of one of the early classes offered by Leadership Lincoln.

Doug grew up in Lincoln, attending Rousseau Elementary, Irving Middle School and Southeast High School.

“Pam and I were in kindergarten together,” he said as he scrolled through his phone looking for a picture. “I have a picture of us at a birthday party when we were in kindergarten, but we really didn’t get to know each other until I was working in Arizona and she came down to visit her folks who had retired.”

The fact that he actually has a photo of that kindergarten party on his phone and wanted to show it to me says a lot about Doug and how much he cares for the people around him. Pam (Sands) Ganz and Doug have three children: Andrew, Steve and Nancy.

A little side note here about the Ganz sons and daughter at Rousseau. I mentioned the interview with Doug to my friend Lisa Trobee, and that not only did he attend Rousseau, but his children did.

“Oh, yeah, she said. “I had both Steve and Nancy in my fourth grade class when they were at Rousseau.” She went on to comment on times when Pam would be at the school to help celebrate a birthday or something special.

Doug’s dad, Dr. Dale Ganz, was a professor in the School of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1947 to 1985. He also directed the choir at St. Paul United Methodist Church, and that’s where Doug made some of his early connections with the Roger and Shirley Larson family, the Duane and Phyllis Acklie family, and the Ron and Naomi Hull family, among others. As he talked about these connections and how these people impacted his life, I could tell that he cared deeply about each person he mentioned.

Doug has degrees in business and economics, and that’s what got him into the world of banking. After a time working in Arizona, he returned to Lincoln to work with the National Bank of Commerce. After several years at NBC, Doug ran into Mark Hesser of Pinnacle Bank who invited him to join the leadership at his bank. That’s been where Doug has called home for nearly 25 years.

“I’ve been impressed with the leaders of banks in Lincoln and across Nebraska,” he noted. “Mark Hesser, Jack Dinsdale, Dick Chapin with Pinnacle, James Stuart with NBC, Angie (Dunlap) Muelheisen, Mike and Jay Dunlap at Union Bank, Alice Dittman and son John at Cornhusker Bank … they all had a real heart for our community, and that’s part of what makes our city such a wonderful place to live.”

It's that culture of caring for the community that has involved Ganz in so many activities and boards. It’s obvious he feels the call to be involved in the community. He’s served on the Lincoln Symphony Board, the Community Health Endowment Board, the Friends of Opera, the Pace Woods Foundation Board, and he still serves on the Cedars Board and is connected to Lincoln’s Lighthouse after-school program. In 2013, Lighthouse recognized Doug by giving him the Woody Varner Leadership Award.

“Even though I grew up in Lincoln, participating in the Leadership Lincoln Fellows Program opened my eyes to all of the organizations that make Lincoln what it is,” Ganz said. “I still run into many of the folks like Councilman Richard Meginnis, who participated in Leadership Lincoln with me, and it serves as a reminder of the dedicated leadership we have in Lincoln and the importance of giving back.”

There’s an interesting Lincoln tie that involves the family farm near Alvo, Nebraska.

“It’s complicated to deal with a family farm with family scattered here and there,” he noted. “So, I asked Tim Clare to help deal with that challenge. Tim did a great job of working through all of the complicated challenges.”

Clare is not only a local attorney but serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and with the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, the governmental agency responsible for oversight of the Pinnacle Bank Arena bond issue. And now the Ganz family matters are handled by Max Rodenberg, who just happens to be the son of Susan Larson Rodenburg, who is the daughter of Roger and Shirley Larson, a friend of Doug’s since childhood.

With all these connections, I was just sure Ganz had been part of Rotary 14 at some point in time. “Yes, I enjoyed the fellowship and community focus of Rotary a few years back, but several others involved with the bank are part of the club, so I moved on to other things.”

As we talked, yet another connection came to light. Doug and Pam have visited Israel and gotten to know a fellow over there who coordinates tours. My wife and I had been on a tour and gotten to know a tour coordinator and I thought there might be an outside chance it would be the same person. “Joel Rosenfeld coordinated the tour, he’s visited us in Lincoln, Pam and his wife Gail are good friends,” came the response. Wouldn’t you know, Joel was the guy who had led the tour that we took as well. And, get this, it was Rosenfeld who helped get Pam’s book “Life Isn’t Always a Day At The Beach” translated into Arabic and Hebrew so it can be shared in a hospital in Tel Aviv.

To hear Ganz talk about Pam’s book and how special it is to have it shared with youngsters in Israel gave another insight into his care for those around him.

As the interview drew to a close, I asked Doug what he felt made Lincoln tick.

“There are great people who are committed to giving of their time, talent and treasure … working together to make Lincoln a wonderful place,” he said after a thoughtful pause. “They have come together in so many ways, such as the 2015 group that helped develop the arena and so much more. The city has grown a great deal since I was a kid here, and we’re facing challenges. But I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve on boards and give back to help keep Lincoln a connected city.”

From the interview, it became clear that three things are important to Doug Ganz. First is his family. Second are the many connections he has across Lincoln and beyond. And third, it’s those very people who inspire him to be involved in making Lincoln not just a place to live, not just a place to work, but a community that he’s proud to call home.