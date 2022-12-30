Professional Q and A

Much of a Realtor’s business day is spent answering questions about the market, the process of buying or selling, and what to do next in a real estate transaction. We are “professional and local advice givers” for our industry. For me, this is enjoyable – to be able to help others, and to tailor my advice based on years of experience and each individual house and client.

Question: What is going on with the market in Lincoln?

Answer: Loan interest rates have risen, creating a more stable/balancing sales market; more homes to choose from, fewer escalated prices than the first half of 2022 saw.

Question: Why are there so many new Realtors?

Answer: Many people worked on getting their real estate license in the last few years because it seemed like an easy job and a way to quickly earn money. While that last sentence is true for some, the vast majority don’t make it in real estate. It’s true that the barrier to entry in the profession seems low, but very few make it into their second or even third year in this business. Real estate requires an entrepreneurial and servant mindset. The most successful Realtors already have or know how to quickly build a large sphere of influence or community, and they are willing to ask them for business over and over.

Question: How do I choose a Realtor to work with?

Answer: Inquire to your local Coldwell Banker brokerage and ask for an agent who meets your specific needs (residential, fixer-upper, first purchase, final sale). Look for someone who responds to your calls or emails, and has experience and competency that will be relevant for you. Read their bios online and ask about their qualifications. Personality needs to be a good fit too since you may be working together for quite a while. The good news is that you may become friends, as Realtors are a special breed; outgoing, friendly people who sincerely desire to see their clients find that amazing home!

A Happy New Year to you, dear reader, in 2023! Celebrate wisely and safely this evening.