Prime Time program helps Lincoln kids improve in school

Prime Time will return to Lincoln this semester to seven different locations, with three locations being bilingual in English and Spanish. The six-week program is free and open to families and their children, ages 6-10, who struggle with reading.
Special activities will also be offered for siblings ages 3-5. Programs begin with a light meal before storytelling and discussion on award-winning children’s books.
Prime Time Family is a Humanities Nebraska family literacy program that helps strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by the creators of Prime Time Family Reading Time found that children who attend Prime Time show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests in elementary school and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.
Locations include:
• Arnold Elementary, Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Jan. 28-March 17 (English);
• Calvert Elementary, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 30-March 19 (English);
• Saratoga Elementary, Tuesdays at 5 p.m., Feb. 4-March 17 (English);
• Bennett Martin Public Library, Mondays at 5:30 p.m., March 23-April 27 (Bilingual preschool); and
• Campbell Elementary, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., March 26-April 30 (English preschool).
Everett and Huntington elementary schools will have bilingual Prime Time series as well, but the dates and times are to be determined.
Prime Time is offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the Sherwood Foundation, State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Carol Gendler. In Lincoln, funding is provided by Acklie Charitable Foundation, Duncan Family Trust and the Rogers Foundation, with support from Lincoln City Libraries and Community Learning Centers.
Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 14,000 Nebraskans in one or more of the 316 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state. Seventeen public libraries, 21 elementary schools, one Head Start program and eight community centers have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores do not meet Nebraska state standards.
For more information about Prime Time Family Reading Time in Nebraska, visit HumanitiesNebraska.org and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.