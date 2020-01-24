Prime Time program helps Lincoln kids improve in school

Everett and Huntington elementary schools will have bilingual Prime Time series as well, but the dates and times are to be determined.

Prime Time is offered without cost to families thanks to generous statewide sponsors including the Sherwood Foundation, State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Carol Gendler. In Lincoln, funding is provided by Acklie Charitable Foundation, Duncan Family Trust and the Rogers Foundation, with support from Lincoln City Libraries and Community Learning Centers.

Humanities Nebraska has offered Prime Time since 2002, reaching more than 14,000 Nebraskans in one or more of the 316 Prime Time series that have been held throughout the state. Seventeen public libraries, 21 elementary schools, one Head Start program and eight community centers have hosted Prime Time in communities where student reading scores do not meet Nebraska state standards.

For more information about Prime Time Family Reading Time in Nebraska, visit HumanitiesNebraska.org and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.