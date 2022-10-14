‘Pride and Prejudice’ opens Friday at the Playhouse

“Pride and Prejudice” will open Friday at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Performances are planned for Oct. 21-23 and 28-30 in the Studio Theatre.

The play is adapted by Kate Hamill from the novel by Jane Austen.

Bold, surprising and boisterous, this “Pride and Prejudice” for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?!

The cast includes Erin Bell, John Burney, Natalie Doering, Noah Mason, Walter J. McDowell III, Christian Novotny, Cheyenne Townsley, Francoise Traxler and Beth Anne Viessman. Kathryn Cover is director and costume designer, and Kennedy Wilcher is lighting designer, Michelle Zinke is stage manager and Lauren Spilinek is technical director.

Season sponsor is Russ's Market. Season media sponsors are 10/11 Cares, KFOR and the Lincoln Journal Star.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.