Pride and Prejudice auditions at Playhouse Aug. 29-30

Lincoln Community Playhouse will hold auditions for "Pride and Prejudice" on Aug. 29-30, with callbacks on Aug. 31.

Those interested in auditioning should sign up for a date and arrive at 7 p.m. Auditions will consist of readings from the script (audition scenes are posted at lincolnplayhouse.com).

Performances will be Oct. 21-23 and 28-30 in the Studio Theatre. All actors must be vaccinated for COVID-19 with boosters if available.

"Pride and Prejudice" by Kate Hamill, based on the Jane Austen novel, is a fast and furious journey through the romance of Lizzy Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Roles are available for three female-identifying actors and two male-identifying actors, with three roles that can be played by female-identifying or male-identifying actors.

Some actors will play more than one character, and those characters may have female or male gender identities. The production will not feature English accents. Actors must be age 16 and older.

The director will be Kat Cover.