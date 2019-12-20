You are the owner of this article.
Preservation Association of Lincoln seeks award nominations
The Preservation Association of Lincoln (PAL) seeks nominations of deserving individuals, businesses and organizations for the annual preservation awards.

Below are the award categories that PAL recognizes each year:

Stewardship – for maintaining the historic integrity of a building, district or site.

Commercial/Institutional Rehabilitation – for the rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of a commercial or institutional property.

Residential Rehabilitation – for the restoration or rehabilitation of a historically significant residence.

Integration of Old and New – for exemplary integration of new construction within a historic structure or district.

The Great Commoner Award – to recognize outstanding effort in preservation education.

City Center Award – to recognize outstanding effort in maintaining the vitality of Lincoln’s urban core.

Helen Boosalis Award – to recognize enduring advocacy in historic preservation.

Nominations are due by Jan. 17 via the Google form located at https://forms.gle/FANkJPjVXyq5Zqe9A.

Alternatively, you may email nominations to preservelincoln@gmail.com. Include the name(s) of the individual or group of individuals, the address/location of the property or project, and a description of the work.

Nominations must be limited to individuals, businesses or organizations in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

