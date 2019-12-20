Preservation Association of Lincoln seeks award nominations

The Preservation Association of Lincoln (PAL) seeks nominations of deserving individuals, businesses and organizations for the annual preservation awards.

Below are the award categories that PAL recognizes each year:

Stewardship – for maintaining the historic integrity of a building, district or site.

Commercial/Institutional Rehabilitation – for the rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of a commercial or institutional property.

Residential Rehabilitation – for the restoration or rehabilitation of a historically significant residence.

Integration of Old and New – for exemplary integration of new construction within a historic structure or district.

The Great Commoner Award – to recognize outstanding effort in preservation education.

City Center Award – to recognize outstanding effort in maintaining the vitality of Lincoln’s urban core.

Helen Boosalis Award – to recognize enduring advocacy in historic preservation.