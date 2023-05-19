Lincoln City Libraries and the Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors invite local residents to a John H. Ames Reading Series event Sunday, May 21. Prairie Trout Writers Group authors will appear at 2 p.m. in the fourth floor auditorium of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Members of the writing group are award-winning authors Pam Barger, Twyla Hansen, Mary Pipher, Marge Saiser and Karen Shoemaker. They will read individually from their works and discuss their experiences as well as the significance of the group in their lives.

The event is free, and downtown parking is free on Sundays.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.