Pracheil wins September Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Tracy Pracheil of Lincoln as winner of the September “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Tracy has volunteered with Lancaster County 4-H for eight years. She started as a parent volunteer with the Clover Kids 4-H club and now leads the Little Green Giants club. She has also helped staff shifts at the 4-H food stand at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Previously, Tracy volunteered with 4-H in Seward County and as a member of the Collegiate 4-H club at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I enjoy helping young people prepare for their future,” Pracheil says. “4-H provides opportunities for youth to gain new skills and meet new people. The members in the Little Green Giants all attend different schools across Lincoln — so the club’s projects and activities provide them a way to learn new things with new friends. I love seeing club members give informal presentations about something they really enjoy during club meetings. It’s a great way to learn more about them and to see who else in the club shares their interests.”

Pracheil also helps support Lancaster County 4-H through her job at the State 4-H Office as an extension educator focusing on multimedia learning.

