‘Power Up!’ Zoom series offered by First-Plymouth Church

A “Power Up!” two-part series exploring electricity generation at the community and home levels will be offered by First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, Nov. 3 and 10.

“If we want to protect God’s people and planet, we have to understand and reconsider how we generate electricity,” explains the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister.

The Thursday, Nov. 3 session will focus on “Electricity Generation and Public Policy.” It will be a broad overview of electricity generation in Nebraska, particularly Lincoln Electric System, including renewable sources, the regional Southwest Power Pool, and balancing cost, reliability and sustainability. Scott Benson, manager of Resource and Transmission Planning at Lincoln Electric System, will present the session.

Benson’s presentation will be followed by a brief review of recent legislative efforts to restrict public utilities’ responsiveness to their customer-owners, presented by Ken Winston, a Lincoln attorney practicing environmental policy law.

The Thursday, Nov. 10 session will focus on “Key Questions on Solar” for homes and smaller buildings. Topics will include how solar panels work, how they interact with grid electricity, and considerations for determining the economic return of solar photovoltaic systems. The presenter will be John Hay, Energy Extension educator, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hay will be followed by Marc Shkolnick, Lincoln Electric System, discussing availability of incentives and tips for making sure you hire a responsible solar contractor.

No registration required. Both programs will take place from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom only using the Zoom link at www.firstplymouth.org/CAT. The educational sessions are organized by the First-Plymouth Congregational Church Climate Action Team.