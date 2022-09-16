 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poulenc Trio opens Friends of Chamber Music season Thursday

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will open its 58th season with a performance by the Poulenc Trio on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Carson Theatre at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and R streets. Pictured from left are Poulenc Trio members Irina Kaplan Lande, Alexander Vvedenskiy and Bryan Young. Tickets are available at the door for $35, along with $5 student tickets. The trio features “musicians whose playing brings the crowd to its feet,” with a program offering music by Francis Poulenc, Alfred Schnittke and Dmitri Shostakovich. For more information on this performance or Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music’s 58th season, visit https://lfcm.us/.

