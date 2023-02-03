All are invited to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., for the return of “Postcards from Lincoln,” a speaker series about the history of our city.

Local historians Ed Zimmer, Jim Mckee and Ron Hull — three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history — will share their knowledge, photo collections and personal stories about the places and people who have helped make Lincoln what it is today.

All sessions will take place on Mondays, Feb. 13-April 24, from 7-8 p.m. in the Saint Paul United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary.

Series schedule:

Feb. 13 – “Lincoln Parks”

Speakers: Jim McKee & Ed Zimmer

Feb. 27 – “Standing Bear in Words and in Bronze”

Speaker: Ed Zimmer

March 13 – “The Seven ‘Old Mains’ of Lincoln and Environs”

Speaker: Ed Zimmer

March 27 – “Sandy Dennis”

Speaker: Ron Hull

April 10 – “University Place, Nebraska ... the Methodist Mecca.”

Speaker: Jim McKee

April 24 – “Dick Cavett”

Speaker: Ron Hull

Register at https://saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1107237.