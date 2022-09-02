 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Postcards from Lincoln’ returns Sept. 12

All are invited to Saint Paul United Methodist Church for the return of “Postcards from Lincoln,” a speaker series about the history of Lincoln.

“Postcards from Lincoln” features three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history – Ed Zimmer, Jim McKee and Ron Hull – and those individuals who helped make that history, as they tell the stories that shaped what Lincoln is today.

All sessions will take place on Mondays, Sept. 12-Dec. 5, from 7-8 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.

Register online at: https://saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1107237

