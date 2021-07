Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, the Bison Trail on the east side of Van Dorn Park will be closed for trail repairs and installation of a historic marker.

The work is scheduled to be completed mid-week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. A detour route is not available for this section, so plan accordingly.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or rbartja@lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0