Pondering the primordial pouch in cats

Have you ever noticed the flabby part of your cat’s tummy that swings when it walks? Well, there’s a name for that, and it’s not just fat. It is called a primordial pouch, and your cat gets it from its ancient ancestors – not from too many treats.

The primordial pouch appears in adulthood and is located in front of your cat’s hind legs. It can be hard to spot on some cats because of their fur but can usually be detected when a cat walks or runs.

What does this pouch do for your cat? This excess of skin and fat can allow cats to store food in case they were to face a long period without it. It also allows your cat to easily stretch and keeps its abdomen more elastic for jumping. Lastly, this extra layer of skin provides protection to your cat’s abdomen and organs from the sharp claws of other cats or animals. If you’ve ever seen two cats fighting, you know that could come in handy.

It is not only domestic cats who have a primordial pouch; even big cats have it. So, the next time you see your cat’s primordial pouch on full display, know that you are seeing something that has existed on cats since the beginning of their time on earth.

