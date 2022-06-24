Poetry book launch and live DJ at Kiechel Friday

A First Friday opening event will celebrate the launch of Katie Marya's debut poetry collection, "Sugar Work," from 6-8 p.m. July 1 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

The event will include readings from Marya's new book by Jamaica Baldwin and Katie Schmid, along with music by DJ HairBrain at 6:30 p.m.

Three floors of gallery space plus a cash bar will be open until 8:45 p.m. The exhibitions are:

• First floor, Aaron Holz, 'Real in Itself';

• Second floor, American Regionalists and 19th-21st Century American Art; and

• Third floor, Contemporary Art.

You can pre-order "Sugar Work" at www.alicejamesbooks.org/bookstore/sugar-work or

Marya is a writer and literary translator. Her work has appeared in North American Review, Guernica, Waxwing, Salamander and Fence, among other literary magazines, and has been featured on The Slowdown Podcast hosted by Ada Limón. Marya was awarded the James Dickey Poetry Prize at Five Points in 2017 and has received fellowship support from the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts and the Nebraska Arts Council. "Sugar Work" is her first full-length collection and the Editor's Choice for the 2020 Alice James Book Award.

To join the meeting by Zoom, visit https://unl.zoom.us/j/2841529780.

Kiechel Fine Art is owned and directed by Buck Kiechel. Regular hours are Mondays by appointment, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, and 5-9 p.m. for Frist Fridays or solo exhibitions.

For more information, go to www.kfagallery.com or call 402-420-9553.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0