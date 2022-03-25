'Playland' by New York artist Cavalieri on display at Lux

Shiny plastic toys and bright New York City police cars are seen in Joseph Cavalieri’s playful large-scale works. He is intrigued by the cross pollination of cultures, especially of the U.S. and Asia. On Friday, April 1, from 5-8 p.m., this New York artist will visit the Lux Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., for the opening of "Playland," a solo exhibition of his paintings.

Using his love of painted toys, Cavalieri energetically combines familiar and unknown subjects in a refreshing and detailed manner. He creates unique visual collaborations through his personal vision of shiny plastic Funko toys and historic New York City police cars.

Cavalieri has a diverse background as a graphic designer and art director, working more than 20 years in the publishing industry in New York City, at People, GQ and Good Housekeeping magazines. In 2000, he began a career as an artist and educator working in glass. In 2019, he began painting in oil.

Cavalieri’s art can be found in the permanent collection of the Museum of Arts and Design, the Italian American Museum, the Leslie-Lohman Museum and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

He has completed 13 art residencies in the U.S., South America, Israel, Europe, Australia and India, including the Open Studio Program at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City. His teaching credentials include over 50 workshops in the U.S., Israel, South America and Europe, including Corning Glass and Pilchuck Glass School.

"Playland” will be on view in Lux's East Gallery through May 27. For more information on this and other exhibitions, visit www.luxcenter.org/exhibitions/playland or contact LUX Gallery Director Katelyn Farneth at katelyn@luxcenter.org or 402-466-8692.

