Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "Sweeney Todd" March 10-12 and 17-19. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, "Sweeney Todd" is considered one of the masterworks of Broadway.

The show features adult themes. Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

Ann Marie Pollard, director and choreographer, noted, “With quick-witted words and bold imagery, the broad strokes and crisscrossing plotlines of the 'Sweeney Todd' story ask just as many questions of today's society as they might of a past century. What societal structures allow injustices to pervade? What keeps us distracted from noticing these deep-seeded evils happening all around us? Our phones? Or streamed content?”

The cast includes JD Madsen, Lauren Durban, Stuart Richey, Jacqueline vonAschwege, Will Hayes, Scott Earley, Christian Cardona, Marikita Saure, Samuel Pharris, Alex Souliere, Amanda Stemen, AnnaLeesa Sawyer, Aaron Robinson, Ashley Bolton, Callise Mah, Emma Cassidy, Joe Hanson, Jonathan Rowe, Kevin Andersen, Nathan Kreutzer, Noah Snurr, Nym Evans, Toni Steinhoff and Wade Mumford.

In addition to Pollard as director and choreographer, Ashley Daily is music director, Douglas Clarke is scene designer, Maralee Maldavs is costume designer, Obadiah Harvey is lighting designer and Barb Armstead is stage manager.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and can be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.