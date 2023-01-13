Playhouse to present Martin Luther King Jr. play 'The Mountaintop'

Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall with performances Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The show features adult themes and language.

Set April 3, 1968, "The Mountaintop" is a gripping reimagining of the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while a storm rages outside. When Camae, a maid, delivers room service, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

Max Antoine and Myeisha Essex comprise the cast. Bryan Moore is director, with Crystal M. Dunning as stage manager, scenic design by Douglas Cooper, lighting design by Erica Lauren Maholmes, sound design by RMV Studios, props by Marie Barrett, costume coordination by Meg McCrina and technical direction by Lauren Spilinek.

Season sponsors are Russ's Market, 10/11 Cares, the Lincoln Journal Star and KFOR.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.