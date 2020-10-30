Playhouse to present 'Almost, Maine' comedy

Lincoln Community Playhouse will bring the romantic comedy "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani to the Mainstage Nov. 5-8 and 12-15. Performances will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets for Nov. 5 are available for a freewill offering. Other performances are $20 for adults and $15 for students, and may be reserved online or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"Almost, Maine" is a midwinter night’s dream. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. It is one of the most-produced plays in the country.

The cast includes Matthew Bejjani, Jamie Bullins, John and Cecilia Burkhart, Hayden Cudaback, Brian and Gretchen Foley, Sarah Halsted, Jason Isaacson, Noah Mason, Lauren Parker, Daniel Peters, Catherine Rock, Amanda Schumacher, Shauna Shaefer, Abigail Stine, Mandy Suing, Zoe Tien and Blaine Wikoff, with Emily Moore as assistant stage manager and Kyle Leaver on stage crew.