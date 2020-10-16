Playhouse presents 'The Gingers & Tonics' in Cabaret Oct. 24-25

"The Gingers and Tonics" will give a cabaret performance Oct. 24-25 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is a freewill donation, but reservations should be made at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The vocal group consists of Soren Tobey, Laura Lynn Horst, Michael Trutna and Stuart Richey. Jan Malone accompanies the group on piano.

With a unifying love of everything musical theater, pop and jazz, The Gingers and Tonics perform little-known gems and reinvigorate classic tunes with love and a twist of personal flair.

The performances will be on the Mainstage with seating capacity reduced from 270 to 50. Seating will be in “pods” with patrons spatially distanced throughout the auditorium. The audience and staff will be required to wear masks.

The Gingers and Tonics will perform without masks, but will be 20 feet from the first row of the audience. The Playhouse has installed Air Scrubbers (air purification system) in the auditorium, lobby and greenroom.

Check lincolnplayhouse.com for a complete list of safety measures that have been initiated for this production. The cabaret runs about an hour with no intermission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0