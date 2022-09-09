Playhouse opens season Friday with 'Something Rotten!'

Lincoln Community Playhouse will open Season 77 Friday with the zany musical comedy "Something Rotten!" The scheduled dates are Sept. 16-18 and 23-25.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means "being true to thine own self," and all that jazz.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and may be purchased at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.