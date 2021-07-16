Playhouse offers free family shows in parks

Lincoln Community Playhouse will perform “A Toby Show,” a homespun take on “Cinderella,” at Havelock Park (July 20), Peter Pan Park (July 22), Trago Park (July 27) and Hazel Abel Park (July 29) with performances beginning at 7 p.m. Performances are family friendly and free.

"A Toby Show" by Aurand Harris brings back to the stage the American folk character Toby, a country bumpkin who, through naiveté, honesty and homespun humor, outwits the city slickers. Starring in “Cinderella,” Toby and friends mix fairy tale with farce and melodrama to create family friendly fun.

The cast includes Daniel Peters, Emily Moore, Lynette Boyce, Zoe Tien, Olivia Sis, Noah Mason and Marissa Gill Keyzer. Music will be performed by The Vintage Trio. The show is directed by Morrie Enders with stage management/costumes by Christine Cottam.

