Playhouse auditions for 'The Mountaintop' Nov. 15-17

Lincoln Community Playhouse auditions for "The Mountaintop" are set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, with callbacks Thursday, Nov. 17.

Actors should sign up for a date at www.lincolnplayhouse.com. All materials will be provided at the audition. COVID-19 vaccination is not required for this production.

Both characters are intended to be played by actors who are African-American or Black.

Rehearsals will take place Monday through Friday from 7-10 p.m. starting Nov. 28. There will be a rehearsal break during the holidays. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5.

Taking place on April 3, 1968, "The Mountaintop" is a gripping reimagining of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while a storm rages outside. When Camae, a maid, delivers room service, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

This production includes adult themes and language. Bryan Moore will direct.

Season sponsor is Russ's Market, and season media sponsors are 10/11 Cares, 106.3 KFRX and the Lincoln Journal Star.