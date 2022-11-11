 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Playhouse auditions for 'The Mountaintop' Nov. 15-17

  • 0

Lincoln Community Playhouse auditions for "The Mountaintop" are set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, with callbacks Thursday, Nov. 17.

Actors should sign up for a date at www.lincolnplayhouse.com. All materials will be provided at the audition. COVID-19 vaccination is not required for this production.

Both characters are intended to be played by actors who are African-American or Black.

Rehearsals will take place Monday through Friday from 7-10 p.m. starting Nov. 28. There will be a rehearsal break during the holidays. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5.

Taking place on April 3, 1968, "The Mountaintop" is a gripping reimagining of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while a storm rages outside. When Camae, a maid, delivers room service, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

People are also reading…

This production includes adult themes and language. Bryan Moore will direct.

Season sponsor is Russ's Market, and season media sponsors are 10/11 Cares, 106.3 KFRX and the Lincoln Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your credit score

Your credit score

When a lender helps prepare our clients to purchase a home, one of the first things they do is check your FICO credit scores. FICO has three d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News