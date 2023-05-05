To get more people interested in tennis, the Lincoln Tennis Association has organized Play Tennis Lincoln Day on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center, 2400 N. Antelope Valley Parkway.

The event is free to anyone interested in learning more about the sport of tennis.

“Tennis is a sport for life," said Shalla Powell Mandigo, Lincoln Tennis Association president. "You can play it when you're younger or when you're older, you can take a break for whatever reasons and come back at any time. And I, personally, love all the friends and acquaintances I've made in the tennis community, and you will too.”

Attendees will receive a free Play Tennis Lincoln t-shirt, a Runza sandwich and a bottle of water. In addition, the first 40 adults and children will receive new and/or gently used tennis racquets.

In addition, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proclaimed May 13 as Play Tennis Lincoln Day, and City Councilman Tom Beckius will be there to represent the city and give a few remarks.

In addition, Husker women’s associate head tennis coach, Lisa Hart, will be instructing tennis drills along with local tennis pros and volunteers.

“I am eager and looking forward to helping make this event a memorable and successful tennis event in Lincoln,” said Hart. “We are also very excited to share our tennis facility for this event, which we believe is one of the best college tennis facilities in the country.”

For more on Play Tennis Lincoln Day, contact Powell Mandigo at pshalla@hotmail.com.