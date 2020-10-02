Play, learn, explore, win - Active fun with 'Streets Alive! Online'

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and "Streets Alive!", the free annual outdoor health, wellness and fitness festival the partnership organizes every year, are both celebrating 10 years of improving community health in 2020.

"Streets Alive!" is called a mobile festival because it typically moves to a new neighborhood setting every two years. But this year, to keep everybody active and safe, "Streets Alive!" has moved online. The online festival will stream interactive events for all ages on a special website that premiers on the day of the event. The link to the event will be accessible from HealthyLincoln.org. Here’s what you find at the event site:

"Streets Alive! Online" homepage, which will stream interactive fun Sunday, Oct. 4 from 2-4:30 p.m. If you miss a class or presentation, you’ll be able to replay it afterward. Find something for all ages including:

• Join-in fitness classes for all ages;

• Learn-along sports demonstrations from local pros;

• Fall and winter garden care tips;

• Cooking classes that showcase tasty and healthy recipes;

• Community health information.