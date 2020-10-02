Play, learn, explore, win - Active fun with 'Streets Alive! Online'

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and "Streets Alive!", the free annual outdoor health, wellness and fitness festival the partnership organizes every year, are both celebrating 10 years of improving community health in 2020.
"Streets Alive!" is called a mobile festival because it typically moves to a new neighborhood setting every two years. But this year, to keep everybody active and safe, "Streets Alive!" has moved online. The online festival will stream interactive events for all ages on a special website that premiers on the day of the event. The link to the event will be accessible from HealthyLincoln.org. Here’s what you find at the event site:
"Streets Alive! Online" homepage, which will stream interactive fun Sunday, Oct. 4 from 2-4:30 p.m. If you miss a class or presentation, you’ll be able to replay it afterward. Find something for all ages including:
• Join-in fitness classes for all ages;
• Learn-along sports demonstrations from local pros;
• Fall and winter garden care tips;
• Cooking classes that showcase tasty and healthy recipes;
• Community health information.
"Streets Alive! Online" Scavenger Bingo webpage - To encourage "Streets Alive! Online" visitors to get outdoors, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln is launching week-long games of Neighborhood Scavenger Bingo for all ages from Oct. 4-10. Thanks to the generosity of the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, players will have a chance to win one of seven bicycles with a helmet and bike lock when they post a bingo on social media using the hashtag #StreetsAliveOnline. Bingo cards with be downloadable from the Scavenger Bingo webpage starting the day of the event. Players can also track their miles at LiveWellChallenge.com in the “2020 Streets Alive” group for a chance to win a $500 mini grant for their neighborhood.
"Streets Alive! Online" Play/Learn Do Videos webpage - Interested in learning about a new sport or trying out a new fitness plan? Want to take a walk through the Pioneers Park Nature Center or see what the Food Forest has to offer? Want to stop mowing and turn your yard into gardens? Interested in ideas to make breakfast, lunch and dinner tasty and healthy? Do you need breastfeeding information or support? How about health and safety information for your family? You can find it all on this page.
"Streets Alive! Online" Community Resources webpage - Over 40 organizations provide information about the resources and services they provide including medical, dental and mental health care; addiction recovery; legal aid, food pantries; breastfeeding and maternal health support; child development, advocacy and safety; youth education and programs; outdoor recreation; and ethnic community center support. Find links to resources and videos, as well as downloadable information.
"Streets Alive! Online" Sponsors webpage - Find out more about how these sponsors work to make our community healthier: Platinum and Gold sponsors, the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and the Lincoln Journal Star; Silver sponsors Lincoln Bike Kitchen, LNKTV Health, Nebraska Medical Association, and Union Bank & Trust; Bronze sponsors CenterPointe, Cornhusker Bank, Lancaster County Medical Society, LES, NeighborWorks Lincoln; and community supporters Lincoln Running Company, Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell, and Nebraska Association of School Boards.
Join us for active fun and to play, learn, explore, and a chance to win a bike! Find a link to the event at HealthyLincoln.org on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!