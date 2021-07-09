Platteview CC always challenges LSMGL

The narrow, undulating fairways, sloping greens, large trees and thick rough have made the Platteview Country Club golf course in Springfield one that many Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members have a tough time with.

But the course, especially the greens, were in great shape and rolled very smoothly during the July 5 tournament. Not only was it important to be accurate on drives, but gaining distance was also imperative.

Because the field was limited to 91 players, only two flights were used for the four-man teams.

Two pin prizes were awarded for closest second shot on No. 9 and longest putt on No. 18. Steve Ferris and Rob James won those, respectively. The next Fun Day will be a Mixer event using a unique Variable Shamble format Monday, July 12 at Holmes Lake golf course.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 57-Rick Owens, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; second place, score 60-Shorty Harris, Larry Honeycutt, Bob Wesslund and Bill Rainey; third place, score 61-Marty Watson, Paul Young, Ron Ruff and Ron Cunningham.

Flight B-First place, score 67-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Glen Schmieding and Bill Nelson; second place, score 70-Mark Pankoke, Tom Jensen, Gary Bredensteiner and Gary Westerhoff; third place, score 70-Jim Martin, Tim Spoeneman and Greg Bauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0