A link to the past success of Husker football shares a resemblance to today’s look and leadership of Nebraska gridiron grit.
After football coaching experiences in Alabama and Nebraska, former Husker assistant coach Jack Pierce likens comparisons between the two state powerhouse programs. He also draws comparisons between Nebraska athletic directors and assistant coaches.
Pierce recalled, recounted and recited many a story of Husker lore to the delight of Lincoln Executive Club members on Monday, Aug. 26, at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln in the Nebraska Club.
Like any successful football coach, Pierce believes the road to wins and consistency is paved with good coaching and discipline, which leads to player development. Thus, he compared Husker Coach Scott Frost to Alabama Coach Nick Saban, but with a significant caveat.
“Scotty (Frost) reminds me of a mild Saban,” said Pierce, who spent 14 years on Coach Tom Osborne’s coaching staff as an assistant coach. “But, Saban can be very abusive to his players. I watched him at a practice and saw him tear into a player for not running once his feet hit the field. That is not Scott’s style. He communicates more like Coach Osborne. And, the kids (players) need to be as tough as Scott.”
Pierce exuded faith and hope for the future of Husker football returning to winning divisions and championships.
“Husker fans need to have patience. We’re going to get there,” said Pierce, who spent the last eight years on Osborne’s staff also coordinating off-campus recruiting. “The key to success is discipline. Scott (Frost) was smart enough to lead the team to a national championship when he played. And, he’s a good coach. He’s setting the minds of these kids (current players). The team will do well. But, don’t go expecting it right away.”
Another comparison that did not go unnoticed by Pierce was between former running backs coach Mike Corgan and current Husker running backs coach Ryan Held.
“Back in the day, Mike Corgan had a great stable of running backs,” Pierce said about his late former colleague. “And, Scott’s (Frost) lined up a set of good coaches, as well. And this (Ryan) Held compares with Corgan. He’s teaching the backs that same way.”
Pierce also drew comparisons to former NU coach and athletic director Bob Devaney and current athletic director Bill Moos. Pierce said he worked and traveled quite a bit with Devaney and admired his smooth style in dealing with people. He said he sees a similar style of establishing lasting and working relationships from Moos.
“When Bob (Devaney) was AD, he never would go upstairs (at Memorial Stadium) to where the coaches worked,” Pierce said. “When I asked him about that, he said it’s all about perception, because everybody would think he was going to go back to coaching again.”
One of the things that does cause Pierce to lose some sleep about this current version of the Huskers is keeping the best players on the field.
“I do worry about injuries for this team,“ said Pierce, who went into fundraising for the NU athletic program in 1992 after he left the coaching ranks. “I don’t know if they’re deep enough (on the roster), yet, to overcome some injuries.”
But, moving toward a glass half full, Pierce reiterated how fortunate he has been with friends, family and football.
“I’ve had a great life with football in Nebraska. But, you as fans get to watch a great football program across the years.”