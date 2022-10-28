 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pianist Mark Valenti to perform at Saint Paul Church

Mark Valenti

Pianist Mark Valenti will perform Friday at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The First Friday concert series at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., continues with a free performance by pianist Mark Valenti at noon Friday, Nov. 4.

Valenti is a talented pianist from Chicago. In addition to giving solo recitals in cities throughout the U.S., he has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg as well as for former First Lady Barbara Bush in Washington D.C.

This program will display the evolution of piano styles, from the elegant gracefulness of Classicism to the passionate lyricism of Romanticism through the atmospheric Impressionism of Debussy, to the rhythmic percussiveness of Modernism.

