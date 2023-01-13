 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter Bouffard Quartet next in Jazz Series at Storm Cellar

Peter Bouffard

The Capital Jazz Society continues its Winter Jazz Series Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in the Peter Bouffard Quartet. Bouffard is a guitarist, arranger and educator in Lincoln. As a guitarist, he specializes in instrumental jazz music. As a composer and arranger, his scores have been commissioned for jazz ensemble, symphony orchestra, symphonic band, brass quintet and jazz vocalists. He is actively involved in jazz research and scholarly writing.

Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week and feature some of the best musicians in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

