Positive reinforcement is a research-based method of training animals.

The term can be broken into two parts. “Positive” means something is added, while “reinforcement” means a behavior is repeated. Practically speaking, positive reinforcement refers to rewarding an animal to encourage the behavior you want.

The type of trainable behaviors fall into two categories. Teaching tricks is one type and should be fun. It’s more important to teach life skills, however, because pets need them to live with us. Life skills include how to eliminate in an acceptable area; sit, stay and come when asked; calmly allow their hair to be brushed, nails trimmed and teeth cleaned; go into a carrier; and accept handling by a vet.

The types of training reinforcements fall into three categories: treats, play and attention. Of these, food is the most-often used. Most animals love food, and treats are easy to deliver. Unfortunately, too many treats can make your pet overweight, may not be suited to your pet’s dietary restrictions and aren’t always on hand. When using treats, reduce the size of your pet’s meals and break the treats into small pieces.

Play is another option. It’s fun and can be more convenient. However, play can take longer and overstimulate. Keep each play reinforcement to a few seconds and then resume training.

Attention is the most convenient of the three training reinforcements. To ensure you aren’t forcing attention on pets that don’t enjoy it, watch their body language.

No matter what types of reinforcements you use, pick your pet’s favorite when teaching new behaviors. If your pet enjoys more than one type of reinforcement, try switching between them to add variety.

Numerous case studies have shown the benefits of positive reinforcement, whether the training method is used with wild animals or pets. In a 1998 study reported in ZooBiology, researchers found that using positive reinforcement significantly increases chimps' compliance when asked by trainers to voluntarily enter and be restricted to indoor areas of their enclosures. In a 2008 study reported in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior, researchers found that negative reinforcements were more likely to cause problem behaviors such as fear and aggression in dogs, while positive reinforcements were least likely to cause problem behaviors.

According to the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants, when we focus on reinforcing desired behaviors we should always ask, “What do you want the animal to do?” The IAABC also contends that the use of punishment doesn’t address this question, because it doesn’t teach the animal an acceptable behavior to replace the unwanted one.

For example, what if your dog jumps on visitors when they enter your home? You could scold the dog for its behavior, or you could use treats to teach it to “sit” to get attention. Or, what if your cat scratches and bites when you try to put it into a carrier? You could scold the cat for its behavior (or even worse, not take the cat to the vet), or you could use treats to teach the cat to feel comfortable in its carrier.

Positive reinforcement can take time and patience to do right. But just as most of us prefer to receive praise and rewards, research shows that our pets thrive on these too.

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.