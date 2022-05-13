Georges Seurat popularized a style painting called pointillism. Pointillism paintings are composed, not of brush strokes, but dots; lots and lots of dots. Look closely, and all you see are dots. But from a good distance, a beautiful work of art appears.

In my younger years, I was convinced of so many things that I considered bright, shiny and unique ideas. Today, while some of those ideas have withstood the test of time, they are clearly not unique. There really aren’t too many new ideas under the sun. As the tarnish of youthful convictions wears, they are often replaced by wiser, better ones, as our experience, perspective and study of the past increases.

Interest rates are rising – apparently the steepest, fastest rise in decades. The jump from under 3% just a few months ago to a good two points higher today will have a meaningful impact on what a mortgage payment looks like and how much buying power a buyer has. This could be discouraging.

Or, it could be an opportunity. Those who have had mortgages with rates of 7%, 11% or higher, for those with the long view, may see this as an opportunity. Will tomorrow's rates be higher or lower? I don’t know. We have seen lower, and we have seen much, much higher. How much those rates will affect prices, and how they will be mitigated by our ongoing inventory shortage remains to be seen.

What I do know is that homeownership in any economic climate is something that can enhance life like little else can. I do know that the trajectory for home values, over time, has always been up. I do know that appreciation and depreciation can work magic. I do know many great fortunes and lives have been built on real estate.

None of us has enough perspective in this moment to know what picture will be painted when the dots of this day are eventually connected. But from my perspective, if homeownership or wealth building is your goal, this is a pretty great time to start painting that picture.

