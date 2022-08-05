Pershing mural removal making progress

There's a disappearing act in progress as the historic mural comes down from the west facade of Pershing Center.

It's the result of a well planned and executed effort by MTZ Properties, following a successful fundraising effort to preserve this unique piece of public art and civic history.

Larry Day, a longtime Lincoln resident, paid for and commissioned a drone-based photography project in February to record a detailed, high-resolution image of the Pershing mural. He has been following the deconstruction work on successive visits to the site.

The project’s contractor is Mike McCullough, MTZ Properties. McCullough developed the plan to adhere a specialized material, similar to contact paper, on 4- x 8-foot sections of the mural and pull the tiles off, section by section – approximately 250 sections. With fingers crossed, tile removal began in July.

According to Day, "On July 23rd, the MTZ crew had removed about a 16-foot-wide section from the north end of the mural, and I was able to watch them in action as they started up the next swath; it was fascinating to see. I had read a description of the plan, but seeing the work in progress left me highly impressed with how well thought out it is in terms of technique, materials and tools.

"It's a unique challenge, and seemingly a unique method that Mike McCullough and his team invented to meet it," Day continued. "The two craftsmen working on the lift platform clearly had mastered the process."

Day returned on July 30 to find that an additional 40-plus feet of the mural had come down in the previous week, leaving about 60 percent left to go.

"Considering that this west-facing wall would quickly reach pizza-oven temperature when the sun hits it in the afternoon, that's remarkable progress," Day said. "It looks like they're well on track to finish the job by the end of August.

"It would be highly interesting to see archival film of the mural being installed," added Day. "Who could have imagined 65 years ago how that process would ultimately be done in reverse like this?"

In addition to Day’s drone-based photography project, a camera was installed across the street from Pershing, capturing – from the very beginning of the process – ongoing film footage of the mural’s removal. Those interested in watching the live feed can do so by going to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation website (www.nshsf.org/) for the link to the live-feed video. Other updates on progress will be posted on the website.

Various site options are being explored in Lincoln for the mural’s reinstallation, which will feature a closer-to-eye-level design approach, surrounded by a small plaza setting with seating, attractive landscaping, lighting and site security against vandalism. Around $2 million is estimated to be needed to clean, prepare and erect the mural at a new location.

Tax-deductible donations to restore and reinstall the Pershing mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting "Pershing Mural" in the memo line of the check.

Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy, Effort to Save the Pershing Mural Committee chair, at lizwshea@gmail.com or 402-430-5923.