Pepin reflects on 42 years as track coach at UNL

A little-known retirement of a national champion coach at the University of Nebraska occurred over this past summer without too much fanfare. As a matter of fact, longtime track coach Gary Pepin led the Husker programs to a combined three national team titles since arriving in Lincoln in 1980.

Pepin spoke to the Executive Club this past Monday at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln after his Aug. 4 retirement announcement and after 42 years of storied success with both the men’s and women’s track programs. In addition to the three national titles accomplished by this USTFCCCA Hall of Fame coach, his teams won 73 conference team titles, and 59 individuals that he coached were national champions along with 597 individual conference champions that included Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten conference competitions through the years.

But things did not go completely as planned from the get-go for Pepin in those early ‘80s. It all started auspiciously when he traveled up from Kansas for his interview and got locked into his room at what was then known as the Kellogg Center on east campus. He said he just barely made it to the meeting on time after extricating himself from the predicament by the use of “a little pair of scissors” to release the lock.

He said the interview went well and he got the job, but that was just the beginning of his travails upon coming to Nebraska.

Initially, before getting his house sold in Lawrence, Kansas, Pepin’s wife was tending to their first daughter with another one on the way, and he decided to begin his time in Nebraska in a more rustic manner.

“So, I came up here with a little camping trailer, and that’s what I stayed in at Wagon Train Lake until October,” said Pepin, who is a native of Pittsburg, Kansas. “So about every other weekend, I was driving back to Lawrence to see my wife and my daughter and see how everything else was going, and then there was the sad story every time I’d leave to go back to Nebraska.”

Finally, he said they got their house sold and bought a home in Lincoln, and about three weeks later they had their second daughter. Within another three weeks, more trouble arrived.

“I came down with pneumonia what with sleeping in the camper with my sleeping bag and diving into Wagon Train Lake and all those kinds of things,” said Pepin, who began his college track coaching career nine years earlier at KU under the tutelage of head track coach Bob Timmons, another Hall of Famer who coached the Jayhawks from 1966 to 1988 before retiring.

“He was an unbelievably really special guy. He was Jim Ryun’s high school coach at East High School in Wichita. He was a real inspiration to me,” Pepin said about Timmons, who remarkably was also from Pittsburg. “He was extremely smart and was kind of a Renaissance man. He was a sculptor, he was an artist. He was into the studies of all kinds of trees and the building of things. He was a really, really special guy.”

Speaking of mentors and special guys, in 42 years at Nebraska, Pepin worked with many athletic directors through the years. He endured seven different ADs, not including the brief reign of former Husker football great Dave Rimington, who served between Shawn Eichorst and Bill Moos. Pepin was asked to rank his bosses, which were in order Bob Devaney (who hired him), Bill Byrne, Steve Pederson, Tom Osborne, Eichorst, Moos and currently Trev Alberts.

“Who was the best? Not even close … It was Tom Osborne,” Pepin said. When asked to further elaborate on the other personalities he dealt with, he laughed and responded, “They’ve been different, I can tell you that.

“Tom (Osborne) was great,” he continued. “The reason Tom was great was because he had an advantage. He’s been an athlete and a coach. And Tom would tell you just like it was. I would go in to talk with him about something I wanted, and Tom might turn me down, but he would tell you the reason why he had to turn you down. And then the next year he’d tell you he could help you and he did.”