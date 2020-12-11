People’s City Mission's annual toy giveaway Dec. 19

People’s City Mission will once again host its annual Christmas toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Help Center, 6800 P St. New, donated toys will be given away to the public.

Anyone in need of free gifts for their children can attend. It's first come, first served, while supplies last. Volunteers will wrap the gifts. How many toys each person can take will depend on how much is donated in advance. At the same time, the Mission will give away turkeys and trimmings for Christmas dinner while supplies last.

If you would like to donate, there’s still time. New toys and kids' item donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Items will be accepted unwrapped or wrapped (with a label indicating the contents). Donations of Christmas wrapping paper are also encouraged.

"We are so blessed to be able to provide this at no cost to those in need in our community because of the generosity of businesses, churches and individuals," said Pastor Tom Berber, CEO. "In this especially difficult time for many, we are appreciative of those who have donated to make Christmas special for those in need."

For more information on the People’s City Mission, visit pcmlincoln.org.

