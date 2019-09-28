Former Lincoln Public Schools teacher Leona Penner was awarded the prestigious Milton Beckman Lifetime Achievement Award at the NATM/NATS (Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics/Nebraska Association of Teachers of Science) Fall Conference held Sept. 19-21 in Kearney.
Leona was nominated by Shelby Aaberg, 2015 Nebraska Teacher of the Year and 2013 Presidential Awardee for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“Leona’s career as a mathematics teacher spanned four decades," Aaberg said. "Her continued work with the MATHCOUNTS national writing committee and the MATHCOUNTS state contest ... is a testament to her passion for mathematics and for teaching.”
The Milton Beckman Lifetime Achievement Award was established by the NATM Board in 1989. Its purpose is to honor outstanding mathematics educators who have spent a lifetime working on the improvement of mathematics education in the state of Nebraska.
The awardee must have devoted a career to the improvement of mathematics education in the state of Nebraska, been active members of the NATM and the NCTM, demonstrated leadership in the promotion of mathematics as a science and a field of study, demonstrated outstanding teaching and demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new teaching strategies and technology for the teaching of mathematics.