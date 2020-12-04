Pearl Harbor ceremony to air Monday

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council has determined that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony, normally held at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, will be pre-recorded and aired on Monday, Dec. 7. There will be no public observance event this year.

The program will include remarks by University of Nebraska President Walter (“Ted”) Carter Jr. and Councilman Roy Christensen. Posting of the Colors will be conducted by the Color Guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and Post 7722 of Lincoln. Amanda Palmer will be the featured musician. Pastor Tom Rempel will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The ceremony will air at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Monday, Dec. 7 on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel. The program will also be available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005, and on demand at LNKTVcity.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

The Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/VeteransGarden.

